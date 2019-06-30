Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Clubs 20th homer
Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Astros.
His seventh-inning shot off Ryan Pressly ultimately sent the game to extras, although the M's would still fall in the 10th inning. Vogelbach is now slashing .248/.383/.528 on the year with 20 homers and 48 RBI in 78 games.
