Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-4 win over the A's.

His first homer of the season comes just as Nelson Cruz (ankle) is ready to rejoin the lineup, pushing Vogelbach out of the DH spot. The 25-year-old will see time at first base for now, but his .222/.300/.370 slash line and 1:11 BB:K in 30 plate appearances won't keep him in the regular starting lineup once Ryon Healy (ankle) also gets healthy.