Vogelbach went 1-for-1 with a solo homer and two walks in Wednesday's game against the Indians.

It's still early, but Vogelbach -- who is out of options -- is doing what he can do prove he deserves a spot on the team's Opening Day roster. Through four Cactus League games, the hefty first baseman is 4-for-7 with a 1:4 K:BB.

