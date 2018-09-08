Vogelbach, who was one of the players called up from Triple-A Tacoma upon roster expansion earlier this month, is currently limited to pinch-hit duty due to a hamstring injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais in on record as stating that it's highly unlikely Vogelbach sees any action in the field until he's regained full health. The 25-year-old slashed .293/.437/.552 over 378 plate appearances with the Rainiers in 2018, a line that included 37 extra-base hits (17 doubles, 20 home runs) and 61 RBI.