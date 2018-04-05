Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Drives in first run of season Wednesday
Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Giants.
He got the start at first base against Johnny Cueto, and was one of the few Mariners hitters to have much success against the right-hander, collecting his first hits and first RBI of 2018. Vogelbach was expected to see most of his playing time this season at DH, but with Ryon Healy in a rut to begin the year, he could see more action in the short term at first base.
