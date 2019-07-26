Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Drives in three during win

Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with an RBI fielder's choice, a two-run double, two walks and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Vogelbach has enjoyed a momentous last two games, racking up a double, two home runs and five RBI during that span. Some potent and timely hitting has allowed Vogelbach to generate a respectable 14 RBI in July despite hitting just .185 during the month.