Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Expects to crack Opening Day roster
Vogelbach has a good chance to make the active roster out of spring training even if Ryon Healy (hand) is healthy enough to play on Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
"Vogey" initially seemed like a fill-in option in case Healy wasn't ready for the season opener, but the big 25-year-old has turned heads this spring with a 1.262 OPS in 33 plate appearances. More importantly, he has a 6:9 K:BB in Cactus League play after striking out 29 percent of the time during his time in Seattle last season. There's a chance Vogelbach could start the season as the primary designated hitter, but that is entirely dependent on Nelson Cruz's (quad) health. Regardless, manager Scott Servais said "Vogey deserves to be on this club."
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks first spring homer•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out 3-to-4 days with foot injury•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out with foot injury•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Two-hit effort to wrap up season•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Returns to majors•
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.