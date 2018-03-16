Vogelbach has a good chance to make the active roster out of spring training even if Ryon Healy (hand) is healthy enough to play on Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

"Vogey" initially seemed like a fill-in option in case Healy wasn't ready for the season opener, but the big 25-year-old has turned heads this spring with a 1.262 OPS in 33 plate appearances. More importantly, he has a 6:9 K:BB in Cactus League play after striking out 29 percent of the time during his time in Seattle last season. There's a chance Vogelbach could start the season as the primary designated hitter, but that is entirely dependent on Nelson Cruz's (quad) health. Regardless, manager Scott Servais said "Vogey deserves to be on this club."