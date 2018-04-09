Vogelbach is starting at first base and batting sixth Monday against the Royals, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

With Ryon Healy (ankle) heading to the disabled list Monday, Vogelbach should see the bulk of opportunities at first base until Healy is healthy. The 25-year-old prospect has appeared in five games so far this season, going 4-for-15 with a walk and a pair of RBI.