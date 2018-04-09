Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Favorite to fill in at first base
Vogelbach is starting at first base and batting sixth Monday against the Royals, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
With Ryon Healy (ankle) heading to the disabled list Monday, Vogelbach should see the bulk of opportunities at first base until Healy is healthy. The 25-year-old prospect has appeared in five games so far this season, going 4-for-15 with a walk and a pair of RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base three times in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Drives in first run of season Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: In line for regular DH duty•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Solidifies roster spot•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Expects to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks first spring homer•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...