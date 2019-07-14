Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Getting breather

Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Since a lefty (Jose Suarez) is on the hill for the Angels, Seattle skipper Scott Servais determined it was a good time to build in a rest day for Vogelbach, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Vogelbach will be available to pinch hit but should otherwise be in line for a well-deserved maintenance day after he was busy for most of the All-Star break and started the first two games of the series in Anaheim.