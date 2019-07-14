Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Getting breather
Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Since a lefty (Jose Suarez) is on the hill for the Angels, Seattle skipper Scott Servais determined it was a good time to build in a rest day for Vogelbach, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. Vogelbach will be available to pinch hit but should otherwise be in line for a well-deserved maintenance day after he was busy for most of the All-Star break and started the first two games of the series in Anaheim.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base thrice in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes yard in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Clubs 20th homer•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Laces timely double in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Another long ball in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 18th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.