Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes deep again
Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
Vogelbach slugged the second of two first-inning homers off Trevor Cahill, following MItch Haniger's game-opening solo shot with one of his own later in the frame. The 26-year-old has now left the yard in back-to-back games for the second time this season and also continues showing excellent plate discipline, drawing multiple free passes in three straight.
