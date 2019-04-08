Vogelbach went 3-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI and two runs in a 12-5 victory against the White Sox on Sunday.

The big lefty was hitting for average before Sunday, but this performance was nice for the power categories. In 15 at-bats, Vogelbach already has four homers, which is the total he reached last season in 87 at-bats. He also has eight RBI and five runs while hitting .467 (7-for-15) in 2019.