Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes deep twice
Vogelbach went 3-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI and two runs in a 12-5 victory against the White Sox on Sunday.
The big lefty was hitting for average before Sunday, but this performance was nice for the power categories. In 15 at-bats, Vogelbach already has four homers, which is the total he reached last season in 87 at-bats. He also has eight RBI and five runs while hitting .467 (7-for-15) in 2019.
