Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes yard for game-winner
Vogelbach went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels.
Getting the start at DH and hitting eighth, Vogelbach was the surprise hero when he took Luis Garcia deep in the eighth inning for the winning run. Tuesday's hits were his first of the year, but with Edwin Encarnacion dealing with a sore hand, Vogelbach figures to see regular playing time in the short term -- giving him a chance to build on this performance.
