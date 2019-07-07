Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes yard in win

Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

The Mariners' All-Star representative tied the game with the blast to ignite a four-run fourth inning. The 26-year-old slugger is hitting .242/.380/.513 with 21 homers, 51 RBI and 49 runs scored in 84 games this season. He's drawn 60 walks this year, which ranks sixth in the majors.