Vogelbach was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following Wednesday's win over the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vogelbach parlayed a spectacular spring training into a big-league roster spot and even got regular playing time for a while due to various injuries. However, with Ryon Healy (ankle) nearing a return from the disabled list, the big slugger was set to be blocked from regular time. Vogelbach will mash away for the Rainiers after producing a .212 batting average and two home runs in 52 at-bats with Seattle.