Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Heads back to minors
Vogelbach was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following Wednesday's win over the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Vogelbach parlayed a spectacular spring training into a big-league roster spot and even got regular playing time for a while due to various injuries. However, with Ryon Healy (ankle) nearing a return from the disabled list, the big slugger was set to be blocked from regular time. Vogelbach will mash away for the Rainiers after producing a .212 batting average and two home runs in 52 at-bats with Seattle.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Hits home run Saturday•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Clubs first homer Friday•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Favorite to fill in at first base•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.