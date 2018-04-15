Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Heads to bench Sunday
Vogelbach is not in the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a double and home run Saturday, but he'll head to the bench against Sean Manaea and the A's. Taylor Motter takes over at first base, batting eighth.
