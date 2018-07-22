Vogelbach went 0-for-3 in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Vogelbach wasn't successful in his first big-league at-bats since June 8, going down on strikes twice in the shutout loss. The 25-year-old was in the midst of one of his best pro seasons at Triple-A Tacoma before his Friday callup, slashing .305/.456/.582 with 16 home runs and 42 RBI over 283 plate appearances with the Rainiers.

