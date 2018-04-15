Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Hits home run Saturday
Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI Saturday against the Athletics.
Vogelbach has now homered in back-to-back games, with his home run on Saturday being absolutely crushed. That hasn't been a frequent occurrence thanks to a poor approach at the plate and batted ball profile, highlighted by a strikeout rate over 35 percent, a walk rate under five percent, and an infield flyball rate over 15 percent. Once Ryon Healy returns (ankle) it should be assumed Vogelbach will find it much harder to crack the lineup.
