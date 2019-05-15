Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Homers for second straight night
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over Oakland on Tuesday.
Following a 3-for-22 homerless slump, Vogelbach has now homered in two straight games to raise his total to 11 on the year. He tends to sit versus left-handed pitchers but still offers plenty of value as a power source in a platoon role.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 10th homer•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting versus left-hander•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks round tripper in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out against lefty•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...