Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.

The 404-foot blast accounted for half of Seattle's runs in the game and marked Vogelbach's third consecutive game with a home run. Though his batting average (.248) has tumbled in recent weeks, the powerful first baseman is showing that his breakout season is no fluke, as he is now tied for fifth in the American League with 12 homers.