Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Homers in third straight game
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.
The 404-foot blast accounted for half of Seattle's runs in the game and marked Vogelbach's third consecutive game with a home run. Though his batting average (.248) has tumbled in recent weeks, the powerful first baseman is showing that his breakout season is no fluke, as he is now tied for fifth in the American League with 12 homers.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Homers for second straight night•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 10th homer•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting versus left-hander•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks round tripper in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out against lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...