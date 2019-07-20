Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Homers twice in win

Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Friday's 10-0 shutout of the Angels.

Vogelbach crushed a pair of three-run homers in back-to-back plate appearances, first a 402-foot shot in the fourth inning, then a 406-footer in the fifth, both off Jaime Barria. The long balls were his first since July 6 against Oakland. Overall this season, the 26-year-old is batting .239/.372/.512 with 22 home runs, 57 RBI and 51 runs scored.