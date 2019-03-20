Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Hurts elbow in season opener
Vogelbach is considered day to day after his left elbow stiffened up when he was hit by a pitch during his plate appearance in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Athletics in Japan.
Vogelbach entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, checking in at first base while Ichiro Suzuki moved to the bench. The 26-year-old was then plunked in the next half inning, but took his base and resumed duties in the field until his next turn in the batting order came up in the bottom of the seventh. It doesn't sound like Vogelbach is in danger of missing meaningful time due to the injury, but the Mariners could opt to withhold him from action for their final game in Tokyo on Thursday as a precaution.
