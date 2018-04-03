Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: In line for regular DH duty
Vogelbach figures to be the Mariners' primary designated hitter while Nelson Cruz (ankle) is out, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The burly first baseman has yet to get a hit in five regular-season at-bats, but he absolutely raked during spring training. He bashed seven homers and drove in 15 runs in Cactus League play, so he could be a cheap source of power for the next week if he can continue that hot streak. He may not see starts over the next couple games since the Mariners are playing in a National League park, however. Vogelbach's run of regular playing time seems likely to end around April 11 when Cruz is available to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Solidifies roster spot•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Expects to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks first spring homer•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out 3-to-4 days with foot injury•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out with foot injury•
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...