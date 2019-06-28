Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Laces timely double in loss

Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Brewers on Thursday.

Vogelbach opened the scoring on the afternoon for the Mariners with his sixth-inning double, and he subsequently had a hand in Seattle's second run as well by crossing the plate with it courtesy of Tim Beckham's two-bagger. Vogelbach has been a consistent run-producing machine throughout the season, with his 47 RBI ranking him behind only Domingo Santana in terms of players currently on the roster. Moreover, his above-average walk rate (18.1 percent) has led to a career-high .385 on-base percentage.