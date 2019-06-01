Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Late addition Friday

Vogelbach will slot in as the designated hitter and bat sixth Friday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Vogelbach was in line for a night off with the Mariners set to face a southpaw, but Edwin Encarnacion was scratched from the starting lineup prior to first pitch due to a dental procedure, so Vogelbach will take his place.

