Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Late lineup addition
Vogelbach will serve as designated hitter and bat eighth against the Angels on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vogelbach was originally set to come off the bench but enters lineup with Edwin Encarnacion being scratched. The 26-year-old is 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and two walks through his first three games of the season.
