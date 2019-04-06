Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the White Sox on Friday.

Vogelbach left the yard for the second time this season when he clubbed a Reynaldo Lopez offering 360 feet to left field in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old has been sporadically used through the first nine games, but he does have multi-hit outings in two of his three starts.

