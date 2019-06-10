Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Leaves yard in win
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Angels on Sunday.
Vogelbach snapped a 12-game long-ball drought with his sixth-inning blast, which served as his 16th of the season overall. Vogelbach continues to bounce back nicely after a forgettable May, as he's gone a solid 8-for-28 (.286) with a double, Sunday's homer, five RBI, seven walks and four runs across nine June contests.
