Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Multi-hit effort in win
Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Vogelbach has now hit safely in five of his last six games, a welcome turnaround from a poor start to the month. The 26-year-old has five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) during that span, but he's still hitting a middling .209 overall during July.
