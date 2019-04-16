Vogelbach is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Vogelbach has batted his way into regular playing time, starting at designated hitter in eight of the last nine games, but will hit the bench against Indians' righty Shane Bieber. Vogelbach is in a three-way timeshare with Edwin Encarnacion and Jay Bruce in the first base and DH spots. These three batters have each hit five or more homers to begin the year. Vogelbach has been impressive at the plate posting a 1.318 OPS in 41 at-bats. The Mariners will find a way to put him in the lineup more often than not, particularly against righties.