Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not in lineup
Vogelbach is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vogelbach has batted his way into regular playing time, starting at designated hitter in eight of the last nine games, but will hit the bench against Indians' righty Shane Bieber. Vogelbach is in a three-way timeshare with Edwin Encarnacion and Jay Bruce in the first base and DH spots. These three batters have each hit five or more homers to begin the year. Vogelbach has been impressive at the plate posting a 1.318 OPS in 41 at-bats. The Mariners will find a way to put him in the lineup more often than not, particularly against righties.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Plays hero in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Tear continues in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base four times in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes deep twice•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Leaves yard again in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes yard for game-winner•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...