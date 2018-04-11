Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Vogelbach is out of the lineup against Kansas City on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Vogelbach will retreat to the bench for the series finale while Taylor Motter draws the assignment at first and Andrew Romine picks up a start in the infield. Over seven appearances thus far in 2018, Vogelbach has gone 5-for-21 with two RBI and eight strikeouts.
