Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Nursing sore shoulder
Vogelbach, who sat out Sunday's series finale against the Angels in what was termed a regularly scheduled day off, is nevertheless nursing a sore left shoulder, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Vogelbach got the series off to a rousing start Friday with a pair of three-run home runs. However, he went from feast to famine Saturday while striking out in all four plate appearances, a downturn that may have been at least partly influenced by his shoulder issue. Manager Scott Servais confirmed the slugger would have sat Sunday anyhow with southpaw Dillon Peters on the mound, but it remains to be seen if Vogelbach will be in the starting nine Monday for the start of a three-game series against the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...