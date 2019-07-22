Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Nursing sore shoulder

Vogelbach, who sat out Sunday's series finale against the Angels in what was termed a regularly scheduled day off, is nevertheless nursing a sore left shoulder, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Vogelbach got the series off to a rousing start Friday with a pair of three-run home runs. However, he went from feast to famine Saturday while striking out in all four plate appearances, a downturn that may have been at least partly influenced by his shoulder issue. Manager Scott Servais confirmed the slugger would have sat Sunday anyhow with southpaw Dillon Peters on the mound, but it remains to be seen if Vogelbach will be in the starting nine Monday for the start of a three-game series against the Rangers.