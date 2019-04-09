Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base four times in win
Vogelbach went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and two runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.
Vogelbach's early-season Mike Trout impersonation continued Monday, as he raised his average to .471 while homering for the fourth straight game. The burly slugger's numbers are at admittedly unsustainable levels across the board over his first 24 plate appearances, but it's certainly conceivable that another year of seasoning at the Triple-A level last season made a tangible difference in Vogelbach's offensive acumen. The 26-year-old has somewhat of a challenging path to playing time while slotting in behind Ryon Healy and Edwin Encarnacion at first base and designated hitter, respectively, but he could certainly could force manager Scott Servais' hand more often if he keeps up his improved play.
