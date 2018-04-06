Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base three times in loss
Vogelbach went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.
Vogelbach drew a start for the second consecutive day and parlayed it into his second straight two-hit effort. The 25-year-old has an RBI hit in each outing as well, an encouraging carryover from a spring during which he hit a blistering .407 with seven home runs over 68 plate appearances. With Nelson Cruz (ankle) on the disabled list, Vogelbach projects to continue filling in at designated hitter in most of the remaining games Cruz will miss.
