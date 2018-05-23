Vogelbach went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Vogelbach was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Tacoma after Dee Gordon (toe) was placed on the disabled list. The 25-year-old was dominating Triple-A pitching since his April 25 demotion, slashing .301/.449/.711 with nine home runs and 15 RBI across 107 plate appearances. He'll try to carry over some of that success into the big leagues, which have proven much more challenging to him thus far in his three prior Mariners stints.