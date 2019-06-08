Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base three times

Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Vogelbach has gotten June off to a sizzling start, with Friday's production pushing his average over the first seven games of the month to .350 (7-for-20). Factoring in his six walks over that stretch, Vogelbach has officially reached based in half of his 26 plate appearances thus far in the current month while appearing in each contest.