Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base thrice in loss
Vogelbach went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.
The Mariners' All-Star reached safely for the first time in the second half of the season after going 0-for-3 in Friday's shutout defeat. Vogelbach's multi-hit effort was his first since June 29, and despite his production Saturday, he's just 5-for-25 over his first eight games of July.
