Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out 3-to-4 days with foot injury
Vogelbach is dealing with a bruise in his right foot and will be sidelined for 3-to-4 days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vogelbach was hit by a pitch on the foot during Friday's game, and though X-rays came back negative, the power-hitting first baseman is expected to miss some in order to allow the to bruising to reside. With Ryon Healy (hand) also out, look for Mike Ford and Evan White to see additional reps at first base this week.
