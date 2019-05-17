Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out against lefty
Vogelbach will sit against lefty Martin Perez and the Twins on Friday.
Vogelbach hasn't been completely hidden against lefties this season, but he's started against just four of the 13 the Mariners have faced so far. Edwin Encarnacion will be the designated hitter Friday, with Ryon Healy starting at first base.
