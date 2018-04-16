Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out of Monday's lineup
Vogelbach is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Dallas Keuchel, a southpaw, is starting for the Astros on Monday night. As a result, Vogelbach will get some rest as the Mariners look to get another right-handed bat in the lineup. Taylor Motter will start at first base and hit eighth with Vogelbach out.
