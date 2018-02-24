Vogelbach is dealing with a right foot injury that he suffered during Friday's spring game, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Vogelbach was hit was a pitch but remained in the game, which may not have been the best course of action since he admitted the foot "blew up" on him overnight. The 25-year-old was seen in a walking boot with a crutch when he appeared at the team's facility Saturday and will likely miss a little time while recovering from this ailment.