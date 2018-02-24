Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out with foot injury
Vogelbach is dealing with a right foot injury that he suffered during Friday's spring game, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Vogelbach was hit was a pitch but remained in the game, which may not have been the best course of action since he admitted the foot "blew up" on him overnight. The 25-year-old was seen in a walking boot with a crutch when he appeared at the team's facility Saturday and will likely miss a little time while recovering from this ailment.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Two-hit effort to wrap up season•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Returns to majors•
-
Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Biding his time at Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Solid numbers at Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Shuttled back to minors•
-
Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Returns to majors•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...