Vogelbach is 4-for-17 with a double, two home runs, two RBI, three walks and three runs over 20 plate appearances since being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma last Wednesday.

The burly infielder began the season with the Mariners, but he headed down to the Rainiers once Ryon Healy returned from a disabled list stint due to an ankle injury. Vogelbach scuffled at the plate for his second straight big-league stop, slashing just .204/.317/.352 over 63 plate appearances across 19 games prior to his demotion. Vogelbach has already matched his 2018 major-league homer total in his first four games with Tacoma, however. He could certainly thrive against Triple-A arms in similar fashion to a 2017 minor-league campaign during which he hit .290 with 42 extra-base hits (25 doubles and 17 home runs) and 83 RBI over 125 games.