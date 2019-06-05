Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Plates three in loss
Vogelbach entered Tuesday's loss to the Astros as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and belted a three-run double in two at-bats.
Vogelbach's big hit came in his first plate appearance, when manager Scott Servais called on him to hit for Tim Beckham with two out and the bases loaded in the sixth inning. The left-handed slugger had been given the night off with southpaw Wade Miley on the mound for the Astros, but Tuesday's production extended a modest but welcome early-June surge. Vogelbach has hit safely in three of his first four games of the month after generating just a .187 average across 104 plate appearances in May.
