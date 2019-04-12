Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Plays hero in win
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead solo home run and a walk in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Thursday.
Fittingly, it was the team's hottest hitter that ultimately delivered yet another win for the scorching-hot Mariners, as Vogelbach's 427-foot shot to center in the 10th snapped a 6-6 tie and ultimately proved to be the winning run. Vogelbach now has five of his six home runs on the season in the last five contests, and he's amassed all 11 RBI on his ledger in the last seven.
