Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Reaches base three times

Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI on Thursday against the Twins.

Vogelbach had a productive day at the plate, recording his ninth double of the season in the fourth inning. He followed that up with an RBI single in the sixth frame, temporarily knotting the game at one. He's been on a strong run of late, recording at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games. He's also driven in a run in four consecutive games, tacking on an extra-base hit in three of those four contests. Vogelbach boasts an impressive line of .266/.395/.562 across 248 plate appearances for the season.