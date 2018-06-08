Vogelbach was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vogelbach has played in 22 games for Seattle this year, hitting just .200 with a .666 OPS and five RBI in 72 plate appearances. He will likely be utilized as a backup first baseman behind Ryon Healy during this stint in the majors, though he is in the starting nine for Friday's contest versus Tampa Bay, playing first and batting ninth.

