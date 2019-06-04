Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Retreats to bench vs. left-hander

Vogelbach will head to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

With the Astros rolling out southpaw Wade Miley for the second matchup of the series, Vogelback will get the night off. Tim Beckham slots in as the designated hitter and will bat seventh with Vogelbach out of the mix.

