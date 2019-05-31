Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Retreats to bench vs. lefty
Vogelbach isn't in Friday's starting lineup against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Vogelbach will get a rare day off with lefty Tyler Skaggs set to toe the rubber for the visiting Angels. Edwin Encarnacion is set to slot in as the designated hitter and will bat third in Vogelbach's absence.
