Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Returns to lineup
Vogelbach (hamstring) will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and bat sixth Sunday against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Vogelbach was a late addition to the starting lineup after Nelson Cruz was scratched with an illness. Though Vogelbach has been battling a hamstring issue of his own lately, his presence in the lineup suggests that it's not a major concern. Over his 80 plate appearances with the big club this season, Vogelbach is slashing .209/.338/.328 and has struck out 24 times (30 percent).
