Vogelbach (elbow) will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and will occupy the cleanup spot in Tuesday's exhibition versus the Padres.

Vogelbach came out of last week's two-game, season-opening series in Japan against the Athletics with a sore left elbow after he was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance of 2019. After receiving a few days off to treat the injury, Vogelbach's return to the lineup for the Mariners' final spring game suggests he'll be ready to go for the club's home opener Thursday versus the Red Sox.