Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Rips 14th homer
Vogelbach went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 10-9 loss to the Rangers.
He entered the game in the sixth inning in place of Ryon Healy (back) and was at the center of the M's attempted rally from a 7-2 deficit, singling and scoring on Tim Beckham's grand slam in the eighth then sending a rocket to right field in the ninth for his 14th homer of the year. Vogelbach is now slashing .270/.400/.659 through 41 games, and if Healy's back strain proves to be serious, it would create a little less competition for playing time at first base and DH for the 26-year-old.
